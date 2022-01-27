GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth $164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 642.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 184,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,120. The company has a market cap of $111.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 5.87. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. Research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. Roth Capital downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

