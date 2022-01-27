Gregory Mark Sells 39,741 Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Stock

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gregory Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77.

On Thursday, January 20th, Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $179,328.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04.

Shares of MKFG stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 672,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,152. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

