Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.95. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 9,337 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $25.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.