Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.51

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 184041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Griffon by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Griffon by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

