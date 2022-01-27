Grimm Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Grimm has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $21,147.63 and $1,485.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017997 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000833 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000713 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

