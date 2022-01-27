Grin (GRIN) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,268.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.74 or 0.06721390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00296779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.65 or 0.00801384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00067739 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.00403942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00242492 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 95,363,220 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

