Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Grocery Outlet worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 16.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 27.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.61.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.