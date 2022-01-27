Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 47,039 shares.The stock last traded at $130.79 and had previously closed at $130.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

