Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 47,039 shares.The stock last traded at $130.79 and had previously closed at $130.82.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.
The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
