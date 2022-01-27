Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 30,732 shares.The stock last traded at $196.42 and had previously closed at $194.73.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 403.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 177.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

