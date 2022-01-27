Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 910.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Grupo Simec during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Simec during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SIM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $705.58 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.