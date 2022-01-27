Gulden (NLG) Market Capitalization Tops $4.05 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Gulden has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $4.05 million and $5,205.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00291196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,283,814 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.