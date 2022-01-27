GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $1.40 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $104.85 million and $15.80 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003812 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000260 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,937,129 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

