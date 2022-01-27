Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Hamilton Lane worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 86.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 29.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.85. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

