Hanesbrands (HBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.