Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a growth of 951.8% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of HLPPY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 50,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
