Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a growth of 951.8% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of HLPPY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 50,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

