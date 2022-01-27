Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Up 650.0% in January

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $21.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.