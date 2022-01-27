Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.60

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 980704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 539,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after acquiring an additional 348,363 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after acquiring an additional 280,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,073.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 251,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

