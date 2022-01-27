Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €198.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €198.00 ($225.00) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($165.57) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €177.44 ($201.63).

HNR1 stock opened at €173.25 ($196.88) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($132.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €165.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €157.51.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

