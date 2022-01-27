HARD Protocol (HARD) One Day Volume Reaches $42.35 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.52 or 0.06500107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,099.61 or 0.99340672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051573 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

