Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 771.2% in January

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 771.2% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.7 days.

OTCMKTS HDIUF traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.53. 677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

HDIUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

