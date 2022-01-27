Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $102.75 or 0.00278701 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $68.59 million and $16.35 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 683,377 coins and its circulating supply is 667,522 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

