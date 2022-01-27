Haven Protocol Trading Down 34.8% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004714 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.04 million and approximately $549,647.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,332.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.29 or 0.06547381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.00289432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.43 or 0.00783311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00065800 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00389880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00239710 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 22,749,050 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.