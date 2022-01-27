Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on HA. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

HA opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $868.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.11. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.