Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.57

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 59239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

HA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $840.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 1,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 84,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

