Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HWKZ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917. Hawks Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Hawks Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Hawks Acquisition Corp is based in New York.

