Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.51. Hayward shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 6,184 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $305,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $278,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,969,164 shares of company stock worth $60,260,927 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,941,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,002 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,318,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,323,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

