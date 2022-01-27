HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Shares Gap Down to $240.00

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $240.00, but opened at $226.00. HCA Healthcare shares last traded at $229.03, with a volume of 26,884 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.53.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.