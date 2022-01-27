HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 234,175 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,541,000 after acquiring an additional 103,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,931,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,654,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,288,000 after buying an additional 1,238,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,991,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,076,000 after buying an additional 426,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,475,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,383,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.