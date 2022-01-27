Head-To-Head Review: Unity Software (NYSE:U) versus Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Unity Software (NYSE:U) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unity Software and Clear Secure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $772.45 million 36.84 -$282.31 million ($1.64) -60.67 Clear Secure $230.80 million 13.73 -$9.31 million N/A N/A

Clear Secure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unity Software.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Software and Clear Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software -44.77% -19.10% -14.32% Clear Secure -10.42% -6.08% -3.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Clear Secure shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Unity Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Unity Software and Clear Secure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 0 1 10 0 2.91 Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33

Unity Software presently has a consensus target price of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.83%. Clear Secure has a consensus target price of $45.83, suggesting a potential upside of 112.00%. Given Clear Secure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than Unity Software.

Summary

Unity Software beats Clear Secure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking; and robust, secure, and scalable back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable and fast experiences through entry lanes in airport security checkpoints across the nation, as well as a broader network; CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device; and CLEAR Pass for CBP Mobile Passport Control, a mobile app that enables digital submission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection forms and U.S. entry through the mobile passport control lane. Clear Secure, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

