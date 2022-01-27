Head to Head Survey: Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) versus Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novozymes A/S and Adagio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 3 2 0 2.00 Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Adagio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 129.20%. Given Adagio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adagio Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Adagio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67% Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Adagio Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 7.36 $432.79 million $1.74 39.79 Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Therapeutics.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Adagio Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

