HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $38.35

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.35, but opened at $40.25. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 2,912 shares trading hands.

HHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

