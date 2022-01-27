Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.58

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 746213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Several research firms have commented on HCAT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $558,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,361. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $9,992,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $1,767,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 120,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 398,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.