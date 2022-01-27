Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

