Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

