HeartBout (HB) Price Down 30.6% This Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $78,790.72 and approximately $5.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HeartBout Coin Profile

HB is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

