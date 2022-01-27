HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 16.6% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $193.31 million and approximately $91,612.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001512 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.87 or 0.00283231 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.