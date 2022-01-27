HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.84

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and traded as low as $13.66. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 52,746 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €58.00 ($65.91) to €57.00 ($64.77) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.