HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.57

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.57 and traded as low as $68.82. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

