Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.53

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.53 and traded as low as $90.45. Heineken shares last traded at $90.45, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.53.

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

