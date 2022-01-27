Helpico (HELP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $281.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.10 or 0.06521194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,125.09 or 0.99872271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051275 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

