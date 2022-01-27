Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 764.9% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,689,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HEMP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. 59,838,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,932,039. Hemp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Hemp Company Profile

Hemp, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the production of industrial hemp. Its products include drillwall, spill-be-gone, raw kenaf fiber, and hemp oil for hair and skin. The company was founded on January 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

