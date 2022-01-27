HempCoin Market Capitalization Tops $890,747.59 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $890,747.59 and $157.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,129.69 or 0.99911118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00080582 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023154 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00034109 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002376 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.00440431 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,938,974 coins and its circulating supply is 264,803,824 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

