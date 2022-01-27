Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.