Herbert Derek Hopkins Sells 92,166 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herbert Derek Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32.

On Monday, December 20th, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,381. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $39.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,225,000 after acquiring an additional 64,451 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8,186.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.