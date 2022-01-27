Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Down 94.4% in January

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HENC traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,830. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Hero Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
About Hero Technologies
