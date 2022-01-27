Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Down 94.4% in January

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HENC traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,830. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Hero Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies, Inc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin in the State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

