Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heska in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heska’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $138.23 on Thursday. Heska has a 52 week low of $135.25 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 727.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

