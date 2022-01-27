Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

HES traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 86,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. Hess has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $94.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

