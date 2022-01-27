Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HPE shares. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

HPE opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.