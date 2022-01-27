HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.53 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

HEXO stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $178.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.94.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.22 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the third quarter valued at about $7,418,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 811.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 890,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

