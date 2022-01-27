HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.67 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEXO. ATB Capital cut their price target on HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.35.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,612. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. HEXO has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

