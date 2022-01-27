HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.67 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEXO. ATB Capital cut their price target on HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.35.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,612. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. HEXO has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: Margin

Analyst Recommendations for HEXO (TSE:HEXO)

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.